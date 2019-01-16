Video/Counteract
January 16, 2019

Counteract Creates Wheel Balancing Beads Proven to Increase Fuel Economy

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

View bio

Simon Martin, sales manager for Counteract, describes the how the company’s wheel balancing beads and other technologies are proven to increase fuel economy for drivers.

Compared to wheel weights which only balance half of the axle end, Counteract’s wheel balancing beads disperse themselves where they need to in the tire to locate the out-of-balance positions. Play the above video to see how it works.

Counteract’s balancing beads go hand-in-hand with its wheel centering sleeves, which keeps all wheel parts solidified and hub centric.

