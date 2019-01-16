Simon Martin, sales manager for Counteract, describes the how the company’s wheel balancing beads and other technologies are proven to increase fuel economy for drivers.

Compared to wheel weights which only balance half of the axle end, Counteract’s wheel balancing beads disperse themselves where they need to in the tire to locate the out-of-balance positions. Play the above video to see how it works.

Counteract’s balancing beads go hand-in-hand with its wheel centering sleeves, which keeps all wheel parts solidified and hub centric.