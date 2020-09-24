Cooper Recalls Some CS5, LSR Grand Touring Tires

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. is recalling certain CS5 Grand Touring 225/55R17 and Mastercraft LSR Grand Touring 225/55R17 tires with DOT codes 2920 through 3220.

The tires may have low tread gauge in the shoulder slot area which could cause tread separation and tire failure. A sidewall failure may cause the tire to rapidly deflate, increasing the risk of a crash.

Cooper Tire will notify registered owners, and dealers will inspect and, if necessary, replace the tires, free of charge. Cooper Tire has not yet provided a schedule for recall notification. Owners may contact Cooper Tire customer service at 1-800-854-6288. Cooper Tire’s number for this recall is 177.