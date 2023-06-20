Continental Launches Tire With a High Share of Sustainable Materials

Continental announced its its most sustainable series tire to date – the UltraContact NXT. The company said all 19 sizes available will carry the highest possible rating (“A”) of the EU tire label in rolling resistance, wet braking and exterior noise. The UltraContact NXT will be available for tire dealers in Europe this July.

Depending on its tire size, the manufacturer said the UltraContact NXT is made from up to 65% renewable, recycled and mass balance certified materials.

Renewable materials account for up to 32% of the UltraContact NXT. This includes resins based on residual materials from the paper and wood industries. Continental said the Ultra Contact NXT contains silicate from the ash of rice husks. Rice husks are an agricultural waste product which may be processed into silica through a new, less energy consuming process. Silica helps to optimize characteristics such as grip, rolling resistance and tire life.

Continental will include a logo that says “contains recycled materials” on the sidewall of the UltraContact NXT to underline the use of recycled materials in this tire line.