 Continental Launches Tire With a High Share of Sustainable Materials

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Tires

Continental Launches Tire With a High Share of Sustainable Materials

The UltraContact NXT is made of up to a 65% share of renewable, recycled and ISCC PLUS mass balance certified materials.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Conti-ultracontact

Continental announced its its most sustainable series tire to date – the UltraContact NXT. The company said all 19 sizes available will carry the highest possible rating (“A”) of the EU tire label in rolling resistance, wet braking and exterior noise. The UltraContact NXT will be available for tire dealers in Europe this July.

Related Articles

Depending on its tire size, the manufacturer said the UltraContact NXT is made from up to 65% renewable, recycled and mass balance certified materials.

Renewable materials account for up to 32% of the UltraContact NXT. This includes resins based on residual materials from the paper and wood industries. Continental said the Ultra Contact NXT contains silicate from the ash of rice husks. Rice husks are an agricultural waste product which may be processed into silica through a new, less energy consuming process. Silica helps to optimize characteristics such as grip, rolling resistance and tire life.

Continental will include a logo that says “contains recycled materials” on the sidewall of the UltraContact NXT to underline the use of recycled materials in this tire line.

You May Also Like

Falken-Subaru-OE
Hankook-Lambo
Bridgestone-EV-Touring
Monolith-angled
Tires

Goodyear Launches New All-Season Tire

Goodyear introduces the all-season Cooper ProControl with 60 sizes available.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Goodyear-Cooper-allseason

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has introduced the Cooper ProControl, a new all-season tire with 60 sizes available.

Goodyear said the new Cooper ProControl is built for a range of today’s vehicles including commuter touring coupes, sedans and SUVs. Drivers are also backed with an up to 70,000-mile limited treadwear warranty.

Read Full Article

More Tires Posts
Maxam Adds Nine New Sizes to its Agixtra N Tire Line

The Agixtra N line of tires is used on high-clearance tractors and self-propelled sprayers.

By Christian Hinton
Maxam-AgrixtraN
Goodyear Launches Two New Kelly Tire Products

The Kelly Edge Touring A/S and Kelly Edge Sport are available now.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear-new-kelly-products
Bridgestone Launches Potenza Race Tire

The Potenza Race tire is Bridgestone’s first-ever dedicated replacement tire for track days.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-Racing-Tire
Apollo Tyres Readies Itself for Sustainable Mobility

Apollo Tyres’ new passenger tire line has 75% sustainable materials.

By Christian Hinton
Apollo-EV-sustainable

Other Posts

Yokohama Tire Seeks to Repeat Success at Pikes Peak

In 2022, the tire manufacturer emerged as the overall champion, 10 podium placements, four division victories, and four out of the top five overall performers.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-sustainable-racing
WNBA Announces Multi-Year Partnerships with Continental, Discount Tire

The WNBA partnered with Discount Tire and Continental, which have been named the Official Tire Retailer and Official Tire of the WNBA.

By Christian Hinton
WNBA-stock
Prioritize Online Customer Reviews

Online customer reviews are crucial to maintaining business success in today’s digital landscape.

By Christian Hinton
Online Reviews
Summer Car Maintenance: Is Your Shop Ready?

Prepare your customers’ vehicles for summer by advising them on oil changes, tire pressure, fluids and battery maintenance.

By Madeleine Winer
Summer shop ready