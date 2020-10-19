The Power of Consistent Marketing

Marketing has proven to be the mechanism of not only sustaining a business but also growing it. During the coronavirus pandemic, high-performing shops ramped up their marketing efforts in all of its various forms and applications. We’ve seen this principle play out over the past few months, as shops have leveraged marketing strategies to remind customers that they’re open for business and more. They’ve reached out to hundreds of customers, posted on social media platforms, increased their Google Ads budgets and implemented other strategies to keep their businesses top-of-mind in their respective markets.

Successful shops knew brand positioning was invaluable during this unique time. Plus, at the end of the day, they knew taking these extra steps was the right thing to do for their communities. Increased marketing efforts have paid off for both shops and, many times, their local community. One of those shops is Yeoman Service Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Donny Yeoman, owner of Yeoman Service Center, knew his leadership and management skills would be tested during the pandemic and wanted to stay calm to portray a sense of security to his team. He knew he had to keep his car count up and found marketing initiatives were most effective to achieve this goal. Yeoman immediately increased his weekly ad spend by another $100 for Google Ads to ensure that calls would keep coming into his shop. He engaged his customers with one-on-one calls, checking in with them to make sure they were OK and to see if they needed anything. He also wanted to give back to the local community and support other local businesses.

So, he partnered with a local pizza shop that was on the brink of going out of business. He bought 150 pizzas and gave each pizza to a child and their parent who was now home-schooling because of the pandemic. This not only allowed the pizza shop to bring back all of its furloughed employees, but also increased business for the restaurant and got the word out about Yeoman’s shop. A true win-win for all involved. Because of his marketing and community outreach, Yeoman hired another service advisor during the pandemic, and his April sales increased 12% compared to the previous year.

