Bridgestone to Shut Down NA Manufacturing Due to Coronavirus

The temporary shutdown will begin the weekend of March 21 with all facilities planning to resume normal operations on or before Sunday, April 12.
Bridgestone Americas has announced a temporary phased shutdown of its manufacturing facilities in North America and Latin America.

The temporary shutdown will begin the weekend of March 21 with all facilities planning to resume normal operations on or before Sunday, April 12. The company says it will continue to monitor the situation closely and adjust response plans and activities as necessary.

The company says it has a sufficient supply of product to meet customer demand and its distribution centers, plant warehouses and logistics teams will continue to fill orders, but is executing this temporary shutdown to align supply to the predicted demand in the market.

As the company monitors the coronavirus situation, Bridgestone says it is continuing to take action in all aspects of operations to ensure the health and safety of our employees while also addressing the needs of customers and the market.

For more coverage on how COVID-19 is impacting the tire industry, click here.

