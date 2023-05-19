 Bridgestone Introduces its First EV Specific Tire

Bridgestone Introduces its First EV Specific Tire

Bridgestone's Turanza EV tire is designed for all Tesla models and the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-EV-Touring

Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) has debuted its new Turanza EV grand touring tire, the company’s first replacement tire designed specifically for premium EVs and the first to feature Bridgestone Enliten technology. Bridgestone said its Turanza EV grand touring tire was designed to account for the unique vehicle dynamics of EVs and is launching immediately at tire retailers nationally. The initial five sizes include fitments for Tesla Model 3, Model S, Model X, Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E, with 13 additional sizes launching in early 2024.

“With the accelerated progress toward an electrified vehicle fleet, we’re thrilled to launch a tire that is designed to help drivers get the best overall experience from their electric vehicles, including ride comfort, all-season driving performance and excellent wear life,” said Riccardo Cichi, president and chief sales officer, Bridgestone Americas. “We are also excited to introduce Enliten, which marks a major pivot in how we approach tire technology and design to deliver both exceptional dynamic performance and increased use of renewable and recycled materials.”

Bridgestone also said the Turanza EV tire incorporates 50% renewable and recycled materials using synthetic rubber associated with recycled plastic, helping keep more used plastics out of landfills and the environment.

The new Turanza EV tire is manufactured at Bridgestone’s passenger car tire production facilities in Wilson, North Carolina, and Monterrey, Mexico, where the company says significant new investments were made to accommodate the use of Enliten technology, including new rubber mixing and tire construction tools and technologies.

