News

BKT Launches New 525/65 R 20.5 Size for Ridemax FL 699

The company says the Ridemax tire range is designed for transport operations with tractors and trailers in agricultural and industrial applications.
Tire Review Staff

on

BKT‘s Ridemax tire range is expanding, with a new size for the Ridemax FL 699: 525/65 R 20.5, which joins the existing 24 R 20.5.

The company says the Ridemax tire range is designed for transport operations with tractors and trailers in agricultural and industrial applications. It has been developed to be stable at high speeds, to support heavy loads in order to reduce transport cycles, and to reduce rolling resistance, the company says.

The Ridemax range includes the following products for trailers: Ridemax FL 699, Ridemax FL 693 M, Ridemax FL 690 and Ridemax FL 690 IND; and the following tires for tractors: Ridemax IT 696 and Ridemax IT 697 (M+S).

