BKT Sponsors LGT World Women’s Curling Championship

BKT is the presenting sponsor of the LGT World Women’s Curling Championship. The event is organized by the World Curling Federation and will be contested on April 30 at the Canada Olympic Park in Calgary, Canada.

Sponsorship of the Women’s World Championship comes in addition to BKT’s Title Sponsorship of the World Men’s Curling Championship. Both the men and women’s curling world championships offer for the teams a chance to represent their respective countries at the Olympics in 2022.

BKT says through these competitions it aims to increase brand awareness and focus on its target audience in Canada and in the countries represented in the championships in Asia, Europe and the United States. As presenting sponsor, the BKT brand will be present on the ice-rink and on the perimeter wall on numerous hoardings and guardrails.