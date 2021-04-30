Connect with us
BKT_Curling

News

BKT Sponsors LGT World Women’s Curling Championship

BKT says through these competitions it aims to increase brand awareness and focus on its target audience in Canada and in the countries represented in the championships in Asia, Europe and the United States.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

BKT is the presenting sponsor of the LGT World Women’s Curling Championship. The event is organized by the World Curling Federation and will be contested on April 30 at the Canada Olympic Park in Calgary, Canada.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Sponsorship of the Women’s World Championship comes in addition to BKT’s Title Sponsorship of the World Men’s Curling Championship. Both the men and women’s curling world championships offer for the teams a chance to represent their respective countries at the Olympics in 2022.

BKT says through these competitions it aims to increase brand awareness and focus on its target audience in Canada and in the countries represented in the championships in Asia, Europe and the United States. As presenting sponsor, the BKT brand will be present on the ice-rink and on the perimeter wall on numerous hoardings and guardrails.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

People: Fountain Tire Names MVP at Virtual Convention

People: Bridgestone Americas Makes Leadership Changes

News: Double Coin Expands Sales Team

News: Registration Open for TIA July Virtual Leadership Class

Advertisement

on

BKT Sponsors LGT World Women’s Curling Championship

on

Cooper Tire Stockholders Approve Goodyear Merger

on

Direct Tire Owner Barry Steinberg Dies at 75

on

Goodyear Q1 Sales Up 15% From a Year Ago
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: Resolutions for New TPMS Goals

TPMS: Turning Off the TPMS Light

Passenger/Light Truck: H/T Light Truck Market: Versatility is Key

Underhood: Belt Alignment Measurement

News: Goodyear to Acquire Cooper Tire for Approx. $2.8B

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Nokian Tyres Inc.

Nokian Tyres Inc.
Contact: Olivia BarkerPhone: 877-256-7727Fax: 800-857-0329
1945 Main St., Colchester VT 05446
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

TBC-Michelin-Erik-Olsen-Laurent-Bourrut TBC-Michelin-Erik-Olsen-Laurent-Bourrut

News

TBC CEO Olsen Steps Down, Former Michelin Exec. to Step In
Discount-Tire-Zebra-Technologies Discount-Tire-Zebra-Technologies

News

Discount Tire Techs Using New Mobile Tire Inspection Solution
Yokohama-Tire-Texas-DC-rendering Yokohama-Tire-Texas-DC-rendering

News

Yokohama Tire Opening New Dallas Distribution Center
Frank-Kneller-GB-Auto-Service-Tate-Boys Frank-Kneller-GB-Auto-Service-Tate-Boys

News

GB Auto Service Acquires Goodguys Tire & Auto Repair
Connect
Tire Review Magazine