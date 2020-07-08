Connect with us

Big O Tires Donates to Family Raising Child with Rare Disease

Tire Review Staff

on

Mike and Maggie Cook, of Mustang, OK, have four boys, ages 26, 23, 16 and 8. Their youngest, Matthew, was diagnosed at age 2 with Angelman Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects Matthew’s intellectual development, balance, walking, sleep and speech.

Big O Tires has donated four tires, plus installation, to the family’s 2019 F150 4×4 truck as the family plans to travel across the United States with their trailer hitched to their truck informing the public about the disease and children with special needs and disabilities.

Big O Tires in Mustang, Oklahoma, installed the tires for the family. The store is owned and operated by MFA Petroleum Company, a Big O Tires franchisee with locations in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Missouri.

