Big O Tires Kansas Location Celebrates 20 Years

Big O Tires has recognized Big O Tires in Gardner, Kansas, for reaching a 20-year milestone with the organization.

Owners Les and Tina Foster opened the Gardner location in September 1999.

“Representing the Big O Tires brand in Gardner throughout the last 20 years has been such a positive experience for me, Tina and our entire team,” said Les Foster. “We have truly enjoyed serving the Gardner community; our 20 years in business is a true testament to the great customers we serve each and every day as well as the Big O Tires organization.”

Throughout the years, Les and Tina Foster have continually supported various organizations and charities in the Gardner area, Big O Tires says. To celebrate this milestone, the team donated $20 for every set of Big O Tires sold on the anniversary to The American Legion Women’s Auxiliary in Gardner.