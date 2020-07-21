Bartec USA Updates TPMS Tool Software

Click Here to Read More

“Software update 62.2 is our third update for the year for our range of TPMS tools and once again adds significant coverage for Rite-Sensor, increases our already industry-leading OBDII capabilities and added new OE sensors,” Bartec’s CEO Scot Holloway said.

Release 62.2 includes additional tire fill alert coverage, as well as increased OBDII coverage for Ford, Jeep and GM vehicles.

Bartec says unique to the Rite-Sensor programmable sensor solution is Rite-Sync.

“Essentially, Rite-Sync is the combination of the TPMS relearn and sensor programming into a single seamless, fast and accurate process. Technicians can work much faster and with fewer mistakes using the Rite-Sync process,” Holloway says.