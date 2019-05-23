News/Autopromotec
May 23, 2019

Autopromotec continues in Italy

The Autopromotec 2019 fair runs from May 22-26 in Bologna, Italy. The biennial event – now in its 28th edition – is dedicated to the automotive aftermarket.

Autopromotec, the international exhibition of automotive equipment and aftermarket, has been the meeting point for producers and professional operators in various sectors for more than fifty years: diagnostic equipment, spare parts, components, car service, new and retreaded tires, equipment and products for tire service, alloy wheels, bodywork equipment and products, lifting and workshop equipment, tools, compressors, car care, service stations, trucks and heavy transport and roadside assistance.

The 2019 edition has over 1,650 exhibiting companies (43% of which are international) from 53 countries that will present their excellence in the coming days, and over 100,000 trade visitors (of which around 23% from abroad).

