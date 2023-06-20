Autel Debuts Alignment, ADAS Lifts

Autel announced it entered the lift market with 12K- and 14K-capacity lifts designed to enable technicians to perform every needed vehicle service in the same shop bay, from pre-scan, visual inspection, and mechanical repair to a four-wheel alignment and calibration of all ADAS systems.

Autel’s North American-made Bay Max 12K and Bay Max 14K lifts are flush-mounted hydraulic scissor lifts with twin 6K and 7K jacking beams, respectively, and a floor lift table, which enables the technician to safely stand under the entire length of the raised vehicle to make repairs. When the lift is lowered and flush with the ground, the technician can position the vehicle anywhere in the bay to perform nearly any ADAS calibrations, regardless of the vehicle’s distance to the calibrator, pattern, or target.

“We had several goals in mind when we set out to design the Bay Max lifts. First and foremost, we wanted to sell a quality, dependable, and durable piece of equipment. We also wanted a lift that could capitalize on the Autel IA900’s extensive capabilities and maximize a shop’s space, efficiency, and profits,” Stewart Peregrine, Autel’s senior executive of ADAS sales, said.