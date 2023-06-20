 Autel Debuts Alignment, ADAS Lifts

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Autel Debuts Alignment, ADAS Lifts

Autel says its Bay Max lifts are designed to maximize shop space.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Autel lift

Autel announced it entered the lift market with 12K- and 14K-capacity lifts designed to enable technicians to perform every needed vehicle service in the same shop bay, from pre-scan, visual inspection, and mechanical repair to a four-wheel alignment and calibration of all ADAS systems.

Related Articles

Autel’s North American-made Bay Max 12K and Bay Max 14K lifts are flush-mounted hydraulic scissor lifts with twin 6K and 7K jacking beams, respectively, and a floor lift table, which enables the technician to safely stand under the entire length of the raised vehicle to make repairs. When the lift is lowered and flush with the ground, the technician can position the vehicle anywhere in the bay to perform nearly any ADAS calibrations, regardless of the vehicle’s distance to the calibrator, pattern, or target.

“We had several goals in mind when we set out to design the Bay Max lifts. First and foremost, we wanted to sell a quality, dependable, and durable piece of equipment. We also wanted a lift that could capitalize on the Autel IA900’s extensive capabilities and maximize a shop’s space, efficiency, and profits,” Stewart Peregrine, Autel’s senior executive of ADAS sales, said.

You May Also Like

WNBA-stock
Nokian Tyres training
T3+_Toyo Tires training
Randy Kobat
News

Northwest Tire Hosts South Dakota Store Grand Opening

Northwest Tire’s 10 bay retail store in Brandon celebrated its grand opening with Mario Andretti.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Northwest tire opening

Northwest Tire celebrated a grand opening event for its new 10-bay retail tire and quick lube store located at 1321 E. Redwood Blvd in Brandon, South Dakota. The store hosted a grand opening celebration on May 25 with guest Mario Andretti on hand to sign autographs and meet staff and customers.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
TIA Seeks More Infrastructure Funding, Recycled Rubber Use

TIA is urging lawmakers to increase funding for infrastructure projects, promoting the use of rubber-modified asphalt and tire -derived aggregate.

By Christian Hinton
recycled-rubber-TIA
Pirelli P Zero AS Plus 3 Launch Gallery

Check out these shots from the Pirelli P Zero AS Plus 3 launch event in Las Vegas.

By Christian Hinton
Toyo Tires Shutter Space Automotive Photo Contest is Back

Toyo is celebrating automotive photography with its latest contest that promises exclusive prizes for winners.

By Christian Hinton
Toyo photo contest
Federal Right to Repair Legislation Receives Landslide of Support

Auto industry groups applaud bipartisan support for vehicle Right to Repair legislation.

By Christian Hinton
Mass-Right-to-repair

Other Posts

GRI Green XLR Earth Series Tires Excel in Field Tests

The company reported that its Green XLR Earth Series tires excelled in sustainable performance testing.

By Christian Hinton
XLR-Earth
RNR to Send a Family on a Disney Adventure this Father’s Day

RNR Tire Express will honor fathers with an all-expense-paid Disneyland trip.

By Christian Hinton
Fathers day
Repairify Announces All-In-One Solution for Diagnostics & More

Repairify unveils an all-in-one automotive diagnostics, calibrations and programming solution for repair shops.

By Christian Hinton
asTech-tablet
Pirelli Unveils P Zero AS Plus 3 Tire at Las Vegas Ride-and-Drive

The Pirelli P Zero AS Plus 3 is designed for high-performance driving, offering consistent performance throughout its lifespan.

By Christian Hinton
Pirelli P Zero Plus 3 launch