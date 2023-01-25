 Atturo Tire Offers Trail Hazard Protection for SXS & UTV Tires

Atturo Tire Offers Trail Hazard Protection for SXS and UTV Tires

The new program covers hazards encountered by riders on- and off-road at no additional charge.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Atturo Tire announced a powersports industry trail hazard protection program to cover tire damage from both on and off-road use. The company said avid off-roaders will inevitably experience a flat tire at some point, and it believes trail recovery gear is essential to get their customers and their machines home. Once home, there remains the cost of repairing or replacing the tire.

The Atturo Trail Hazard program will cover all Trail Blade SXS tires anywhere a consumer may go in their UTV, the company said. This protection is provided by Atturo at no additional charge to the consumer with every new Atturo Trail Blade SXS tire. Coverage applies to use on any surface – pavement, rocks, trails, sand and open fields.

Michael Mathis, president of Atturo Tire, said, “The Trail Blade SXS tire starts with the strength of steel belted radial construction, built on the most modern equipment. Our tire construction and tread design will help reduce punctures and damage. If one of our Trail Blade SXS tires is popped on a rock on the trail, we will replace it. No other brand stands behind their UTV tire like Atturo. We want our customers to enjoy their time outdoors without worrying about the cost of an unexpected tire repair or replacement.”

