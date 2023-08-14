 Atturo SXS Tires Chosen by Polaris Factory Racing Brazil

Atturo SXS Tires Chosen by Polaris Factory Racing Brazil

The 3800KM Rally dos Sertões journeys from Petrolina, PE, to Prea, CE equipped with Atturo's Trail Blade X/T SXS tires.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Atturo tires racing

Atturo Trail Blade X/T SXS Tires are the tires of choice of Polaris Factory Racing Brazil. Torrez Azevedo Rally Team is preparing for the 3800KM Rally dos Sertões that travels across the country from Petrolina, PE, to Prea, CE, over the course of eight days, all equipped with Atturo’s Trail Blade X/T SXS tires. The team will utilize 30×10.00R15 and 32×10.00R15 sizes, depending on the stage of the rally.

“Atturo Tires surprised us in the tests and during the Jalapão Rally, in which we had an incredible performance,” Jean Azevedo, driver – Polaris Factory Racing, said. “The products are very resistant, with qualities that are essential to overcome all the demands of the Sertões Rally. We are very happy to have this partnership.”

The Rally dos Sertões is in its 30th year of competition and traverses some of Brazil’s most scenic and unforgiving terrain. This year’s rally is expected to draw nearly 200 racers across all classes and a caravan of more than 2,000 people to support the teams.

Tires

Pirelli Unveils P Zero Trofeo RS

The new Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS is already available for the cars using it as original equipment, and will be available in the future for a wide range of aftermarket tires.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Pirelli_P_Zero_Trofeo

Pirelli introduced the P Zero Trofeo RS, the company's latest tire designed for carmakers aiming to highlight the performance of their most sporty models. Pagani Automobili was the first to request a specific version of the new tire for the Utopia, its latest hypercar.

Pirelli said the P Zero Trofeo R was originally designed as an aftermarket tire to improve on-track performance, while the P Zero Trofeo RS is primarily intended as original equipment (OE), giving manufacturers the chance to supply cars that are already primed for a sports driving experience.

Read Full Article

