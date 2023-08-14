Atturo SXS Tires Chosen by Polaris Factory Racing Brazil

Atturo Trail Blade X/T SXS Tires are the tires of choice of Polaris Factory Racing Brazil. Torrez Azevedo Rally Team is preparing for the 3800KM Rally dos Sertões that travels across the country from Petrolina, PE, to Prea, CE, over the course of eight days, all equipped with Atturo’s Trail Blade X/T SXS tires. The team will utilize 30×10.00R15 and 32×10.00R15 sizes, depending on the stage of the rally.

“Atturo Tires surprised us in the tests and during the Jalapão Rally, in which we had an incredible performance,” Jean Azevedo, driver – Polaris Factory Racing, said. “The products are very resistant, with qualities that are essential to overcome all the demands of the Sertões Rally. We are very happy to have this partnership.”

The Rally dos Sertões is in its 30th year of competition and traverses some of Brazil’s most scenic and unforgiving terrain. This year’s rally is expected to draw nearly 200 racers across all classes and a caravan of more than 2,000 people to support the teams.