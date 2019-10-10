Arnott Introduces Air Suspension Strut for 2007-2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, 2006-2011 ML-Class

Arnott has introduced a new premium air suspension strut for the front left or right side of the 2007-2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class SUV w/Airmatic and Active Damping System (ADS), and 2006-2011 ML-Class SUV w/Airmatic, excluding AMG models.

Arnott’s new, not remanufactured, Mercedes-Benz strut, AS-3088, features a premium Eibach damper tuned to provide an OE-like ride. The strut is assembled in the U.S. with Tier 1 components including a new multi-ply, cross-hatch air sleeve from ContiTech with a steel top mount, O-rings, bump stop, heavy-duty crimping rings and a 4mm air line fitting, Arnott says. The new strut does not require a core deposit or handling and is backed by Arnott’s warranty.