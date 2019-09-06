Products/Arnott
September 6, 2019

Arnott Releases Coil Spring Conversion Kit for 2003-2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Arnott-C2663-MercedezBenz-ConversionKit-CMYK

Arnott introduced a new coil spring conversion kit for the 2003-2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class (W211 Chassis) with 4MATIC, Wagon with ADS.

Arnott’s Mercedes-Benz suspension conversion kit, C-2663, features premium dampers custom-tuned by Arnott. The conversion kit also features powder-coated steel springs which replace the rubber air springs.

The kit is pre-assembled in the U.S. with CNC-machined aluminum top mounts and lower rear seats, shock mount isolators and polyurethane bump stops, Arnott says. Coil spring conversion kits are not recommended for vehicles that tow trailers or carry heavy loads.

The kit includes Arnott’s patented Electronic Bypass Module to eliminate suspension-related dash panel error messages, the company says. The aftermarket Mercedes conversion kit is backed by Arnott’s warranty.

