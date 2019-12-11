AAPEX 2019: Autel MA600 Mobile ADAS Calibration System

George Lesniak, director of sales and training for Autel, details Autel’s MaxiSys MA600 Mobile ADAS Calibration Platform, which now includes expanded calibration capabilities.

The portable system has folding arms that easily collapse for roadside calibration. The MA600 features a lane departure warning for all vehicles and has been expanded to include around view monitoring, radar calibration, blind-spot and night vision. New for 2020, the accessory mounting plate attaches easily to the calibration systems. The heart of the calibration solution is the MaxiSys ADAS tablet with instructions guiding technicians through each step of the ADAS calibration process.