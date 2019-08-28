Autel Releases New MaxiSYS ADAS MA600 Calibration System

Autel has introduced the Autel MA600, the company’s new MaxiSYS ADAS Calibration System.

The Autel MaxiSYS ADAS Calibration System is now more portable with a frame that folds and disassembles for transport and to calibrate in multiple locations, the company says.

The MA600 software provides calibration procedures for camera-based systems with accessories and oversize AVM patterns available to purchase separately. The new step-by-step tutorial graphics and five-line laser leveling process offer a quicker and more efficient centering and squaring procedure of the vehicle to the calibration frame, Autel says.

The MA600 is compatible with the following tablets: MS906BT, MS906TS, MS908, MS908P, MS908S, MS908SP, MSELITE and MSADAS. All tablet models require an additional one-time purchase software application upgrade, except MSADAS. Tablets with previously active ADAS application software will not be compatible with MA600.