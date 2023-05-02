 Six Solutions for Recruiting and Retaining Talent

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Commentary

Six Solutions for Recruiting and Retaining Talent

Tire dealers are actively recruiting and retaining employees through job postings, employee benefits and more.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff
Telle-Tire-Top-Shop-5-1400

Any time we talk to dealers, the question of how they’re recruiting and retaining the next generation of talent—mainly technicians—is always on our minds. The TechForce Foundation estimates that demand for talent in the form of automotive/diesel/collision repair technicians will total well over 900,000 positions through 2026. That stat represents openings for new positions, replacements for those that leave or retire and unfilled positions from prior years. Take a look at some of the ways that tire dealers are actively recruiting and retaining employees below.  

Related Articles

1. Always be Looking

You know how companies tell you to send in your resume even if you’re not looking for a job? Well, second-generation tire dealer Ryan Goff has adopted this practice at his business, Roger’s Tire Pros, with two locations in Idaho.

“I always have a job posting on Indeed,” he said, also noting the recruitment and training tools Tire Pros provides its dealers. “I just set a budget for it, and if somebody sends in their resume and we don’t have any positions for, let’s say, a service advisor, I’m darn sure going to talk to them because I don’t know what tomorrow holds.”

The owners of TMA Yankton—Doug Budig and Bob Vornhagen—share a similar attitude. With many tenured technicians on staff, their team members often know other technicians in the area that they’d want to work with. Yet, they receive many recommendations from their own customers.

“When people say, ‘Oh, I know someone who’s looking,’ I always ask for their phone number. I get a lot of customers saying, ‘Hey, call this person. Call that person.’” Doug says. “We’ll write their name down, and we have a constant, growing list of potential people, so when we have a position to fill we already have a bunch of names and numbers so we’re not starting from scratch.”

2. Give Great Perks

For many tire dealers, their biggest expense is labor. For Aaron Telle, fourth-generation tire dealer and owner of Telle Tire, it definitely is, and he thinks that’s the way it should be.

“That’s not a liability, that’s an asset for us,” Aaron says about the business’s employees. “By providing our employees the tools and the processes and then aligning our values together, that’s how we hopefully continue to grow and create those unique, personalized customer experiences for many years to come.”

Telle Tire’s employee benefits list is extensive: It starts with paid-for training and ASE certifications, 401(k) with match and notable company contributions to medical/dental/vision and life insurance. As an employee’s tenure grows, the company begins to offer more unique perks as well, like free oil changes, paid birthdays off, emergency paid time off, profit-sharing potential, free airline tickets and even anniversary and retirement trips.

3. Find Incentives

One way to achieve results is to reward people for their hard work. With the challenging labor market, Doug Miller, president of St. Lucie Tire & Battery with 17 locations along Florida’s Treasure Coast, said that he and his team decided that the best way to combat a tough labor market is with a performance-based bonus program for everyone from tire and lube techs to those at the distribution level.

“We had to figure out a way to incentivize people for doing a good job, being accountable and taking care of our equipment,” he said. “We built a bonus program out for our techs, even hourly  technicians, and, you know, it keeps them hungry.”

4. Set Goals

For Don Foshay Jr., owner of Don Foshay’s Discount Tire & Alignment with five locations in Maine, the pandemic created a major shift in the way his technicians are paid. To keep techs, he and his team came up with a plan they called “Project 15” to increase wages. They studied every line item of revenue to find out where they could save or opportunities they were missing to make more money–whether that be what’s not being asked at the counter or if they’re not suggesting certain services for customers. In many ways, it was about improving the customer experience.

“We want employees to be invested,” Don said, adding that his business was able to increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour as a result of this program. To continue to increase employee pay, each location has a monthly report card to track the performance of 12 different services and sets goals for the number of each they’d like to achieve.

5. Provide Flexible Schedules

While Burt Brothers has always valued its employees, COVID forced its five-man ownership team to take a step back to truly understand what its employees value in their careers with the business. One of those values was flexibility.

The business has added more part-time employees and flexible working schedules to accommodate employees’ lives. For example, they’ve added shifts from noon to 3 p.m. and 1 p.m. to close—shifts that an employee would have previously not been able to take, since they didn’t fit the mold of a more rigid schedule.

“Now it’s like, when are you available? We’ll make that work,” says Jake Burt, principal.

6. Show Them You Care

Let team members know they are valued. Many independent tire dealers, like Best-One of Indy, are known for treating their employees like family. That might not be your style, but still, it’s important to show them your appreciation. Best-One of Indy does it through appreciation events, team parties, awards, bonuses and involving team members in important decisions. For the past three years, the business conducted a company-wide satisfaction survey to discover how it can continue to serve its team members. “It starts with making sure our team members know that they’re not just part of the team, but contributing members to the overall organization — regardless of what their position is,” says Vice President Nick Howe. “Team member and family-focused events throughout the year are fantastic, but at the end of the day, it comes back to making them feel like they’re a part of the family: taking an active interest in their lives and genuinely caring about their well-being.”

You May Also Like

McMahons-Best-One
FB-Stock
Retreaded Tires
Commentary

The State of M&A in the Tire Industry for 2022

Merger and acquisition activity was subject to both significant catalysts and developing headwinds in 2022. The continued retail consolidation by the major and mid-tier retail consolidators remained strong coast to coast, with strategic buyers and private-equity-backed platforms driving activity, while new private equity entrants expressed interest in obtaining a retail consolidation platform or pursuing a

Steven Rathbone & Phillip Kane
By Steven Rathbone & Phillip Kane
Mergers and Acquisitions Photo

Merger and acquisition activity was subject to both significant catalysts and developing headwinds in 2022. The continued retail consolidation by the major and mid-tier retail consolidators remained strong coast to coast, with strategic buyers and private-equity-backed platforms driving activity, while new private equity entrants expressed interest in obtaining a retail consolidation platform or pursuing a “ground up” retail consolidation strategy. Investors clearly see a larger runway for investment returns in the retail sector over time, boding well for continued M&A and exit planning for retail business owners.

Read Full Article

More Commentary Posts
Indonesian Tire Market Makes Major Gains

Indonesia has emerged as one of the largest producers and consumers of tires in the dynamic South East Asia region during the last decade. The country boasts some of the leading names in the global tire industry and has witnessed a period of high growth followed by a lull in demand over the last ten

By Yogender Malik
Indonesia rubber trees
Three Things to Keep Your Eye on in the New Year

Let’s face it: it’s harder to be an independent tire dealer today than in years past. That’s what longtime tire dealers we talk to—not only in interviews but also at ride-n-drives, on Johnny g & Friends and in What’s Treading episodes—tell us. From supply challenges to expanding tire sizes, the business has gotten complicated. And

By Madeleine Winer
Sailun-ERANGE-Test-3-1400
A Focus on People Defines Today’s Top Shops

For the past few years in the tire industry, there has been a keen focus on people– keeping people on your staff happy, attracting new ones to your business, finding ways to challenge tenured employees…the list goes on. In fact, tire dealers like you are getting pretty innovative in ways they’re working with their staff

By Madeleine Winer
Editors-Notebook-September-1400
Future Proofing your Business as Vehicle Technology Changes

Most of us are back to living lives that resemble our pre-pandemic selves, but chip shortages persist, and new car production rates still haven’t recovered, with Trading Economics still recording a significant drop in United States car production compared to pre-pandemic rates, and The Alliance for Automotive Innovation recording that North America lost more than

By Neil Fryer
autonomous technology in cars

Other Posts

Does Your Torque Wrench Work Properly?

Simply guessing the correct torque setting on your wrench is a bad idea.

By Madeleine Winer
Continental- Torque-Wrench
Five Unique Characteristics of Last-Mile Delivery Tires

Traditional light truck tires are a bit different than last-mile delivery tires. Find out how in this Continental Tire Garage Studio video.

By Christian Hinton
Continental- Last-Mile-Delivery
Four Must-Knows for TPMS Service

Above all else, follow these four important steps for effective TPMS service.

By Jacki Lutz
TPMS-must-knows
How to Recruit the Next Generation of Technicians

Without focused and ongoing efforts by the industry, filling open positions in sufficient numbers is unlikely.

By Christian Hinton
Continental- NxtGen-Techs