2020 Tire Review Brand Study: Passenger Tires

Tire Review’s 2020 Passenger Tire Brand Study provides a look into which brands dealers said they regularly carry and their perceptions about the brands of consumer tires they stock based on nine different criteria — fill rate, coverage, profitability, adjustment policy, payment terms, merchandising support, tech support, training support and consumer awareness.

Dealers rated brands on a scale of 1-10, where 10 is Excellent and 1 is Very Poor. The dealers were asked to rate only the brands of tires they typically carry.

Click here to view the 2020 Brand Study on Passenger Tires in the August Tire Review digital edition.

