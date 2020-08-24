2020 Tire Review Brand Study: Passenger Tires

Tire Review’s 2020 Passenger Tire Brand Study provides a look into which brands dealers said they regularly carry and their perceptions about the brands of consumer tires they stock based on nine different criteria — fill rate, coverage, profitability, adjustment policy, payment terms, merchandising support, tech support, training support and consumer awareness.

Dealers rated brands on a scale of 1-10, where 10 is Excellent and 1 is Very Poor. The dealers were asked to rate only the brands of tires they typically carry.

