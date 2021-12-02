2020 Ford Edge Front Camera Calibration [video]

In past ADAS calibration videos, Babcox Media’s Joe Keene has talked about some of the requirements, space needed and some of the precautions when it comes to calibrations. In this video, Keene uses Hunter Engineering ADAS equipment to calibrate a front camera for a windshield that was replaced on a 2020 Ford Edge.
This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering.