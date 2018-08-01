Yokohama Tire Rolls Out Ascend GT Rebate

Yokohama Tire has rolled out a rebate program on the Avid Ascend GT.

From Aug. 1-31, consumers can cash in and get a $70 Yokohama Visa Prepaid card after purchasing a set of four Ascend GTs, the new all-season tire which delivers powerful wet braking, snow traction, a quiet ride and long treadwear.

“The Ascend GT is our latest product in the grand touring segment,” said Alan Holtschneider, Yokohama’s director of marketing. “The rebate is perfect for consumers who can get an exceptional tire with improved handling, long mileage and superior comfort, and get $70 back.”

Available in 50 H- and V-rated sizes, the Ascend GT is designed for luxury sports sedans and coupes, as well as mainstream passenger cars in sizes ranging from 15-in. to 20-in. and is offered with a 65,000-mile tread life warranty on all sizes.

Benefits of the Ascend GT include: