Women in Auto Care
April 27, 2017

Women In Auto Care Summer Leadership Conference Registration Open

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Registration is now open for the Women in Auto Care 2017 Summer Leadership Conference. The day and a half conference will be hosted July 19-20, 2017 at the Nashville Marriott at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn.

“We strive to offer robust conference content that is both meaningful and relevant to all conference participants,” said Tammy Tecklenburg, president of Women in Auto Care. “This summer’s conference is focused on specific aspects of leadership. We’re hearing lessons learned from industry leaders, empowering members with knowledge of industry trends and focusing on personal development areas that are essential throughout the leadership journey.”

The conference will feature two speakers during the keynote presentation: Cynthia Kay, founder, Cynthia Kay and Company; and Doreen Bolhuis, founder, GymCo Inc. Other speakers include Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association; Catherine Johns, author and communication coach; Treavor Hill, senior vice president, Jefferies; and Megan Meyer, team manager and race car driver, Randy Meyer Racing.

Additional activities include a dinner and group outing, professional headshots and an optional post-conference speed mentoring match-up session.

For more information and to register, visit womeninautocare.org/upcoming-events/.

