As an independent tire dealer, your generosity can make a positive impact on your community, especially when you find a cause you truly care about. Pat Fleischmann of Community Tire Pros shares one of several charitable things their shops do — not always for the publicity but for the opportunity to change people’s lives, giving moms in crisis something to be thankful for, in this week’s Top Shop Tip, presented by Coats.