TGI Urges Customers to Aid Puerto Rico

In response to the hurricane in Puerto Rico, Tire Group International helped secure a cargo plane in conjunction with SBS (Spanish Broadcasting Systems) to help fly out supplies that its team members had been collecting since the hurricane hit the island.

Now, TGI is urging its customers, colleagues, vendors and corporate friends to assist in the aid of Puerto Rico with them.

“This is a humanitarian crises,” said Joaquin Gonzalez Jr., president of Tire Group International. “Now is the time to take action and come to the aid of our friends and family in Puerto Rico.”

Tire Group International is accepting donations at their Miami headquarters located at 7500 NW 35th Terrace, Miami, FL 33122 and will be organizing the shipment of containers for the foreseeable future with the support of some freight lines, in hopes that by working together they can ship all the necessary supplies to help Puerto Rico and its citizens.