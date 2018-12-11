Kumho Tire USA Appoints Samuel Choi As New CEO

Kumho Tire USA, Inc. has appointed Samuel Choi to serve as chief executive officer.

Samuel Choi succeeds Harry Choi, who is stepping down and will move on from the company to pursue new career opportunities after six years leading Kumho’s US headquarters.

This transition comes as a part of a global shift in key executive management roles geared to positively reinforce the company for the present and future. Kumho Tire Chairman Jong Ho Kim has also resigned from his position and the company will be naming his successor once decided.

Samuel Choi began his career with Kumho Tire over 28 years ago and has held various management positions including sales planning leadership roles in the Middle East and Europe with a specific concentration on the French market. He most recently served as president of Kumho Mexico.

“I am looking forward to making a positive impact on Kumho’s brand presence in the United States. Our direction and core principles of consistency, stability, and dependability will still continue along with a mission to substantially build profit and enhance our ability to effectively manage our focus on the quality and safety of our products, services, and solutions,” said Samuel Choi.