Continental is debuting its first voice- and location-based social network application, VoicR, at CES 2017 in Las Vegas in an effort to provide safe and efficient communication while driving.

The app will be available exclusively to CES attendees through an access code that uses an “Internet of Everything” (IoE) style publication and subscription to enable subscribers to create short voice messages and broadcast them to nearby users or on personalized citizens band (CB)-style channels to users around the globe, Continental said.

“At Continental, we are always looking for ways to improve the driving experience and we are excited to be the first to transform a vintage technology into a modern cloud-based social network using GPS location,” said Johann Hiebl, executive vice president, infotainment and connectivity business unit. “We think of VoicR app as CB radio 2.0. With an easy and safe user interface, it allows the driver to stay focused on the road while still connected to what matters most while traveling.”

VoicR supports Bluetooth hands-free operation in vehicle and push-to-talk via the wireless smart button known as Flic button. VoicR will be available on Android and iOS devices and can be experienced during CES 2017 by visiting the Continental booth (North Hall Booth #3128) for an access code. Live demonstrations will occur daily at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.