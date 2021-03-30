Connect with us
Advertisement

Video

Video: How to Properly Inspect Customers’ Wheels

Tire Review Staff

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

There are several steps to properly inspecting a customer’s wheels for potential damage. This video is sponsored by Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions.
Advertisement

Chances are your customer has hit a pothole or two while driving. So, while they’re in your shop, it’s important to thoroughly inspect their wheels for damage caused by those roadway hazards.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This video is sponsored by Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Video: Video: Nitrogen Inflation

Video: Video: Solving Tire Vibration Issues

Video: Video: Tire Construction & Alignment

Video: Video: Why the Color of Your Coolant Matters

Advertisement

on

Video: How to Properly Inspect Customers' Wheels

on

Video: TPMS Install Tricks to Save Time and Money – Pt. I

on

Video: ADAS and Alignment

on

Video: OTR Tire Maintenance
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Continental Debuts New ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus

Business Operations: Top Lessons from 10 Years of Selling Smart

Passenger/Light Truck: The Science Behind Traction and Braking

TPMS: Resolutions for New TPMS Goals

Passenger/Light Truck: Nokian Tyres One Debuts, Delivers on Tiremaker’s Core Values

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Voxx Products

Voxx Products
Phone: 310-783-1613Fax: 310-783-1623
320 Maple Ave., Torrance CA 90503
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Spare-Tire-1400 Spare-Tire-1400

Video

Video: Why Don’t Some Cars Come With Spare Tires?
Custom-Wheels-Service-1400 Custom-Wheels-Service-1400

Video

Video: Tips for Custom Wheel Service – Pt. I
Tips-for-Custom-Wheel-Service-Part-2-1400 Tips-for-Custom-Wheel-Service-Part-2-1400

Video

Video: Tips for Custom Wheel Service – Pt. II
Determining-a-Tires-PSI-1400 Determining-a-Tires-PSI-1400

Video

Video: Determining a Tire’s PSI
Connect
Tire Review Magazine