Connect with us
Advertisement

Video

Video: Oil Filter Adapter Sizing

Avatar

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

It’s critical that the oil filter adapter size is verified. This video is sponsored by Fram.
Advertisement

Certain vehicle manufacturers can’t seem to make up their minds about whether to use standard or metric threads on their oil filter mounting adapters. What happens if you choose incorrectly? Let’s just say it’ll be a bad day in the bay.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Certain manufacturers – I’m looking at you, Chrysler and Mitsubishi – list oil filter applications that use either a metric 20 mm or a standard 3/4-16 threaded filter mounting adapter.

It’s critical that the oil filter adapter size is verified before selecting and installing a replacement oil filter. Using a metric threaded filter on a standard threaded mounting adapter will result in loss of oil and possible engine damage.

What’s the difference between a 20 mm and a ¾-inch fitting? About this much – but that’s plenty.

To ensure you select the correct replacement filter, first determine which filter is on the vehicle. If you’re not certain, here’s an easy way to check. Take a high quality and, above all, accurate ¾-inch open end wrench and follow these simple steps.

First, drain the oil and remove the existing filter.

Next, try to slip the open end of the ¾-inch wrench over eh the adapter threads. If the wrench fits around the threads, the vehicle is equipped with the standard 3/4-16 filter adapter.

If the wrench doesn’t fit over the threads your vehicle is equipped with a metric 20 mm filter adapter.

Simple, easy, effective – and knowing the right size rests with you. Once you’ve determined which it is, writing the size on the filter housing with a permanent marker will make the whole process simple next oil change.

Advertisement

This video is sponsored by Fram.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Video: Video: Understanding Why Hoses Need to be Replaced

Video: Video: Improve the Way You Manage Your Shop’s Inventory

Video: Video: Weather Resistant Tire Compounding

Video: Video: Low Profile Oil Drains

Advertisement

on

Video: Oil Filter Adapter Sizing

on

Video: Hunter Dynamic Wheel Balancing

on

Video: Remove the Belt for Inspection

on

Video: The Science Behind Tire Prices
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Vidir Machine

Vidir Machine
Contact: Stan PlettPhone: 204-364-2442Fax: 204-364-2454
PO Box 700, Arborg MB R0C 0A0
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Wheel-Weights-1400x700-2 Wheel-Weights-1400x700-2

Video

Video: Properly Installing Adhesive Wheel Weights
Why-Tire-Sipes-Matter-1400x700 Why-Tire-Sipes-Matter-1400x700

Video

Video: Why Tire Sipes Matter
Oil_Filter Oil_Filter

Video

Video: Cartridge Oil Filter Replacement
Three-Hardware-Items-to-Consider-when-Ordering-New-Brake-Pads-1400x700 Three-Hardware-Items-to-Consider-when-Ordering-New-Brake-Pads-1400x700

Video

Video: Hardware Items to Consider When Ordering New Brake Pads
Connect