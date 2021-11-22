As vehicles continue to get smarter, they tend to come equipped with more and more sensing capabilities, such as radar, lidar and sensors. If we think about the ever-improving sensory system of the vehicle, with signals coming at the computer from every direction with different information, it becomes obvious that these signals could potentially get crossed or interfere with each other.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

However, vehicles do have a way to automatically tell the difference between signals from different sources. Different frequencies translate multiple signals from different sources into meaningful information. For this reason, sensing mechanisms on the vehicle live on different frequencies. For example, most radar systems live at 76.5 GHz whereas TPMS sensors will live at 314.9, 315 or 433 MHz. The different frequencies allow the vehicle to detect which system the signal is coming from. In most vehicles, the only other system that uses the same frequency as TPMS is the Keyless Entry System. In this case, the ECU can detect the vast differences in information. In essence, the keyless entry system and the TPMS system speak the same language (frequency), but they are talking about completely different subjects (data). The ECU can separate that information and process it without confusion.

Advertisement