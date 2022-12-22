fbpx
Connect with us
sensata-tire-mounted-sensor-

News

Sensata Reveals New Tire-Mounted Sensor

Advertisement
Avatar

on

Sensata debuted its new Tire Mounted Sensor (TMS), which includes TPMS functionality as well as an accelerometer to detect the force with which the tire is striking the ground. Mounted directly to the tire’s inner liner, the TMS identifies the brand and model of the tire and provides data continuity for the specific tire throughout its life cycle.

Advertisement

Sensata said there are several benefits that TMSs are able to provide to drivers and tire and vehicle OEMs, including:

  • Improved safety, tire life, fuel efficiency and driving range calculations: When one pairs the data from the sensors with a load calculation algorithm, the vertical load can be estimated on each tire while the vehicle is in motion. The system notifies the driver if the vehicle experiences an overload or imbalance. A vehicle overloaded by just 10% reduces tire life by 16% and fuel efficiency by 10%. Awareness of vehicle load increases safety, extends tire life and improves driving range estimations. In addition, the real-time feedback Tire Mounted Sensors provided to a battery management system (BMS) allows for more accurate EV range calculations.
  • Better vehicle handling: Tire information programmed into the sensor can enable the vehicle to adjust performance and handling to match the installed tire.
  • More accurate ADAS performance: Detecting road surface conditions, such as changes from pavement to gravel, can inform the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to adapt and make more timely and accurate braking distance adjustments.
  • Simplified tire warranty tracking: Tire and vehicle OEMs can more easily conduct tire warranty tracking and notifications as a vehicle with TMSs can automatically recognize the tire information from the sensors.

Sensata said its first TMS will launch in 2023. The company is discussing more opportunities with additional vehicles and tire OEMs.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Nexen Tire Motorsports Makes Top Placements for Racing Season

News: Continental Issues Voluntary Exchange Program for PLT Tires

News: TireHub Expands with Six New Logistics Center Openings

News: Marangoni Welcomes First Franchisee in India

Advertisement

on

Sensata Reveals New Tire-Mounted Sensor

on

Tire Discounters Breaks Donation Record for Wounded Warrior Project

on

Northwest Tire Dealers Association Merges with NWACA

on

Hankook Survey Reveals American Holiday Travel Statistics
Connect with us

Trending Now

TPMS: Tips for Turning Off the TPMS Light

Service: Tips for Servicing Tires with Rim Guards

TPMS: Five Common Mistakes that Make TPMS Unprofitable

Tires: Falken Tires: Wildpeak R/T Available December 2022

News: Toyo Tires Debuts New Open Country R/T Trail

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Hennessy Industries Inc.

Hennessy Industries Inc.
Contact: Kevin KeefePhone: 615-641-7533Phone: 800-688-6496Fax: 615-641-5104
1601 JP Hennessy Dr., LaVergne TN 37086
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

EV Bizz

Don’t Let Electrification Shock Your Shop
Bridstone_Michelin_Conference Bridstone_Michelin_Conference

News

Michelin and Bridgestone Make Appeal for Carbon Black Recovery
Bartec-douglass Bartec-douglass

People

Kenneth Douglass Joins Bartec USA
maxam_CATerpillar-fitment maxam_CATerpillar-fitment

News

New Maxam MS302 Approved for Caterpillar Dump Trucks
Connect
Tire Review Magazine