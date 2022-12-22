Sensata Reveals New Tire-Mounted Sensor

Sensata debuted its new Tire Mounted Sensor (TMS), which includes TPMS functionality as well as an accelerometer to detect the force with which the tire is striking the ground. Mounted directly to the tire’s inner liner, the TMS identifies the brand and model of the tire and provides data continuity for the specific tire throughout its life cycle.

Sensata said there are several benefits that TMSs are able to provide to drivers and tire and vehicle OEMs, including:

Improved safety, tire life, fuel efficiency and driving range calculations: When one pairs the data from the sensors with a load calculation algorithm, the vertical load can be estimated on each tire while the vehicle is in motion. The system notifies the driver if the vehicle experiences an overload or imbalance. A vehicle overloaded by just 10% reduces tire life by 16% and fuel efficiency by 10%. Awareness of vehicle load increases safety, extends tire life and improves driving range estimations. In addition, the real-time feedback Tire Mounted Sensors provided to a battery management system (BMS) allows for more accurate EV range calculations.

Tire information programmed into the sensor can enable the vehicle to adjust performance and handling to match the installed tire. More accurate ADAS performance: Detecting road surface conditions, such as changes from pavement to gravel, can inform the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to adapt and make more timely and accurate braking distance adjustments.

Sensata said its first TMS will launch in 2023. The company is discussing more opportunities with additional vehicles and tire OEMs.