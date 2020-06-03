TPMS Diagnostic & Replacement Tips

Though many drivers (and even some technicians) may not realize how far it has come, the market for tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) sensors and tools has evolved.

A decade ago, many drivers and technicians did not understand the significant safety and fuel economy benefits of TPMS. In 10 years, more drivers have become aware of the benefits of TPMS. Programmable replacement TPMS sensors have lowered prices for consumers, and improved coverage has made it possible for shops to stock an inventory of TPMS sensors.

But the most significant leap forward has been the evolution of the dedicated TPMS tool. Ten years ago, all a TPMS tool could do was ping sensors and read the transmitted data as part of a relearn procedure. It was not until TPMS tools were able to communicate with the vehicle through the OBDII port that new diagnostic and service opportunities opened up for shops.

The latest TPMS tools are part diagnostic scan tool and part low-power radiowave diagnostic tools. The new machines can diagnose sensors on the vehicle as well as program new sensors. They can even be used to diagnose keyless entry fobs to see if they are transmitting—a critical function in today’s automotive and light truck platforms.

New dedicated TPMS tools can confirm the operation of the sensors and system without having to go for a test drive. Specific test procedures are engineered by the tool’s manufacturer that can force a relearn procedure, so when the car leaves your shop, you will know the TPMS light is out and will stay out.