 TireTutor enters authorized reseller agreement with SureCritic

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

TireTutor enters authorized reseller agreement with SureCritic

The review platform is designed to drive customer engagement, increase customer pay loyalty and boost a business’s online reputation.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
TireTutor-SureCritic

TireTutor and SureCritic entered an agreement to combine TireTutor’s all-in-one automotive software with SureCritic’s reputation management platform. The review platform is designed to drive customer engagement, increase customer pay loyalty and boost a business’s online reputation and performance, according to SureCritic.

Related Articles

According to the companies, recent surveys in the automotive repair industry reflect that online reviews are the most influential part of a business’s digital presence, with 91% of consumers stating they consult online reviews.

“In this digital age, it’s critical for all businesses to master the art of online customer engagement in order to acquire and retain loyal customers,” David Brondstetter, CEO of SureCritic said.

You May Also Like

Mayhew-Stud-Extractor-1400
SRNA-Bakari-Howard-1400
ZC-Rubber-indonesia-1400
News

Yokohama Tire promotes Stan Chandgie to COO

Chandgie will retain oversight of consumer and commercial sales, and add marketing, tire business planning and supply chain/logistics to his responsibilities.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Yokohama-Stan-Chandgie-1400

Yokohama Tire Corporation (YTC) announced that EVP of Sales & Support Stan Chandgie has been promoted to chief operating officer, effective April 1.

In his new role, Yokohama Tire said Chandgie will retain oversight of consumer and commercial sales, and add marketing, tire business planning and supply chain/logistics to his responsibilities. Chandgie will continue to report to Jeff Barna, YTC’s president and CEO.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Autel partners with Motor Information Systems

Motor TruSpeed Repair will be available for integration into Autel’s diagnostics software on all North American Ultra series tablets.

By Christian Hinton
Autel-MS909CV-VCI-
Michelin takes next step in producing bio-based synthetic rubber

Michelin and its partners unveiled an industrial-scale demonstrator for producing bio-based butadiene, a key ingredient in synthetic rubber production.

By Christian Hinton
Michelin-bio-based-rubber-1400
Recycled Rubber Coalition report examines EV impact on scrapped tires

The Coalition estimates there will be a 12% increase in the number of scrap tires that will be produced as drivers transition to EVs.

By Christian Hinton
Asphalt-crumb-rubber-rmit univeristy study
Myers Industries acquires Signature Systems

Myers’s CEO said the acquisition will strengthen the company’s growing portfolio of brands and will enhance its profitability profile.

By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement

Other Posts

Faith, hope, love: Triple Tire builds a Top Shop on three simple principles

The husband and wife team have only about a year’s worth of tire dealing under their belts, yet they managed to nearly double their first-year sales expectations.

By David Sickels
K&M-Triple-Tire-Storefront-1400
TBC Corp. names Chris Stearman chief supply chain officer

Stearman brings over two decades of experience in supply chain with roles at Tyson Foods, Revlon, Beam Suntory and Avon.

By Christian Hinton
Chris-Stearman-TBC-1400
Toyo Tire U.S.A. enters multi-year agreement with BMW Car Club

New sponsor additions in 2024 include Toyo Tires extending the contingency sponsorship to other classes with a payout program available.

By Christian Hinton
Toyo-Tires-BMW-Car-Club-of-America-1400
Hunter Engineering wins award for Optimizely CMS implementation

Hunter won the honor in the “Greatest Use of Technology” category.

By Christian Hinton
Hunter-award-optimizely-2023-1400