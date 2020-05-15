Connect with us
Business Operations

Tire Dealers: Tire Review Wants to Hear From You!

The results of this survey will be featured in the August issue, and will provide valuable information for your business.
Tire Review Staff

on

Tire Review is seeking information from tire dealers across North America about what it means to be a tire dealer in 2020. It takes about 15 minutes to complete, and once you’ve completed it, you can enter your name into a drawing for a $150 gift card, as well as one of 14 gift cards worth $25 each.

We’re taking a different approach with our annual tire dealers’ survey this year, such that the questions will address the effects of the coronavirus on your business and the steps you are taking to safeguard it.

We appreciate your continued support and your contributions will help us to better serve you with each issue of the magazine – dedicated to helping you grow your business. The results of this dealer survey will be featured in the August issue, and will provide valuable information for your business.

Click here to take the survey!

Tire Dealers: Tire Review Wants to Hear From You!

Employee Retention Credit Could Help Your Tire Business

Big Data and Your Tire Dealership

Handling the Coronavirus in Your Tire Dealership
