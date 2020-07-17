Tire Dealers are Innovators, Fighters, Survivors

As we peel back the layers of the effects of the coronavirus on every segment of our industry, we see several success stories and silver linings. While the impact has been significant and the implications far-reaching, our industry has demonstrated its resilience in many ways.

Tire dealers, in particular, went full throttle innovating and adapting to curb the effects of COVID-19 on their businesses. With productivity and profitability in the balance, they quickly pivoted from their typical processes to incorporate new safety protocols for both employees and customers, all the while delivering expert tire service and vehicle repairs and keeping customer service levels high.

As a means to share best practices for doing business during the pandemic, Chris Monroe, owner of Monroe Tire & Service in Shelby, NC, organized a Zoom meeting in May with top dealers from across the country. Here we share some takeaways from that “virtual” meeting:

Chris Monroe said early on during statewide shutdowns, he used the extra time wisely to “make a dent in training,” some of which involved TIA training courses. He also improved shop processes and got creative in using video messaging to communicate with customers about his business, and how it was implementing new policies and procedures with their utmost safety in mind.

Chris Mitsos, vice president, Mountain View Tire & Service Inc., with 31 stores throughout Southern California, said the biggest takeaway from dealing with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on his business was that “they were bloated with personnel.” It was a good opportunity, he said, to hit the “reset” button and look for areas where his company could make some necessary cuts.