 Sparta Tire & Auto Owner: K&M Tire ‘Takes Good Care of Us’ - Tire Review Magazine

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Sponsored Content

Sparta Tire & Auto Owner: K&M Tire ‘Takes Good Care of Us’

K&M Tire
By K&M Tire

Sponsored by K&M Tire

As a third-generation tire dealer, Nate Benham’s family business has been a reliable partner to the Sparta, Michigan, community. Nate’s grandfather founded the company in 1952, and since then, it has amassed third- and fourth-generation clientele.

As a pillar in the community, Sparta Tire & Automotive must have reliable suppliers and partners to keep its customers in Sparta rolling. That’s why he and his family have partnered with K&M Tire.

We caught up with Nate, the business’s general manager, at the 2023 K&M Tire Dealer Conference & Trade Show to learn more about his family’s business and how he sees its relationship with K&M Tire as a support system for the business.

TR: Nate, you’re a third-generation tire dealer, so I’d imagine you were born into the business? Tell us how you got started in the industry.

Nate Benham, general manager of Sparta Tire & Automotive: Yes, but not intending to really be in it. The story is that my dad told me, “Go do something else and find something you enjoy. This shouldn’t be it.” Instead, I ended up coming back around and saying, “Hey, let’s give it a go.” So that was a little over 20 years ago, and it stuck.

TR: Nice. Tell us a little bit about the business’s history.

NB: In 1952, my grandpa opened up a City Services Gas Station in town, and we’ve been in town ever since. We’ve moved a couple of buildings, but we’ve been in our current spot a little over 30 years, and this past summer, we celebrated 70 years in business as Sparta Tire Service.

We’ve been blessed to have a great customer base all that time and lots of third and a few even fourth- generation customers.

TR: That’s great. Tell me about your space and the work that you guys do there.

NB: We’re a full-service automotive store, and we’re also a tire dealer, but we’ve got seven service bays and three and a half technicians. We do everything from engines to tires and everything in between except for diesel work.

For tires, we do passenger, light truck and that’s it. No agricultural. None of the big over-the-road stuff.

TR: Tell me about how your business gives back to the community.

NB: Really in sponsorships with school sports and stuff. We try and sponsor all kinds of neat activities, whether it be things with the schools, with sports, downtown activities. Our town has a ton of great Chamber of Commerce events, and we participate with that as often as we can to whatever level that we can to help.

TR: Nate, Sparta Tire & Service has a pretty long relationship with K&M. So, tell us about your relationship with them and what makes them a good partner to have in the tire business.

NB: Well, K&M has been great to us over the years. They’ve got a broad range of tire brands that are available. One of the big things that helps us is when we have somebody come in looking for something specific [a specific tire], we likely can buy it from K&M. They’re real supportive of us. The Mr. Tire program has been fantastic with lots of different promotions, so we appreciate that. And the people—we have a lot of relationships with their people for over the last 15 years. They take good care of us.

For more information on the K&M Tire Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire Top Shop program, go to mrtiretopshop.com.

You May Also Like

Sponsored Content

How to Lift an Electric Vehicle

The industry is shifting to EVs and putting the money up to back it – are you ready? Shop tips are sponsored by BendPak.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff
BendPak-EV

The auto industry is investing more than $1 trillion into shifting new vehicle production from internal combustion to electric power. Forecasters estimate EVs could account for up to one-third of the North American market by 2029. With dozens of electric models from domestic and import brands already on the road, chances are good that if you haven’t yet had an EV in your shop, you will soon enough. Investing in technical training and equipment will ensure you’re ready when the time comes.

Read Full Article

More Sponsored Content Posts
Importance of Belt Measuring Tools

Use the correct tool to measure the effective belt length at the cord line.

By Tire Review Staff
Pop the Hood
K&M Tire Dealer Benefits: Continental Tire’s Boost Program

It pays to be a K&M Mr. Tire and Big 3 Tire program dealer – literally. In an effort to maximize program dealer profitability, K&M’s Continental Tire rewards program, called the “Continental Boost Program,” provides participants with quarterly cash payouts that can be further boosted based on order commitments. The best part? Participation is simple

By K&M Tire
3 Predictions for the Auto Repair Industry in 2023

Over the last year, auto shops have faced all kinds of challenges, from worker shortages to supply chain delays to increasing demand for services as more consumers repair their vehicles instead of replace them. What are the defining auto industry trends of 2023 so far? From the ongoing auto technician shortage to a demand for

By Shopmonkey
Why Electric Vehicle Drivers Need Tires Made for EVs

Just as manufacturers develop specific tires to suit different driving styles and segments, electric vehicles also need to be outfitted with specific tires to maximize safety and performance. EVs are at their best when equipped with tires designed to reduce rolling resistance to secure maximum driving distance and minimize charging. However, many of today’s tire

By Hankook Tire USA

Other Posts

For Rugged Durability, Turn to the Mastercraft Courser Trail

Professional tire dealers know that there’s a right tire for any job. When your day consists of one job after another, you need one tire does just that, like the new Mastercraft Courser Trail tire. The Mastercraft Courser Trail is an all-terrain truck and SUV tire designed to work as hard as your customer’s vehicle

By K&M Tire
New Online B2b E-commerce Portal From Yokohama Off-highway Tires Streamlines Inventory Management

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America, Inc. has launched a new B2B E-Commerce Portal to put more inventory management power in the hands of tire distributors and dealers. The new system features a range of benefits, including: • 24/7 real-time product availability by warehouse• Searchable catalog by product name, SKU number or size• Quick-order features that speed

By Yokohama Off-Highway Tires
What’s New at Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions?

What’s new at Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions? Buckle up! There is a whole lot of excitement happening! This past August, All Star Lighting acquired Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions. All Star Lighting is a company that specializes in the reconditioning and distribution of automotive OEM headlights, fog lights, marker lights, taillights and side view mirrors. These

By Tire Review Staff
Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions
BKT’s Tips to Deal with Ag Tires on Steep Slopes

Driving a three-ton piece of agricultural machinery in the fields is one thing; doing the same on slopes is quite a different matter. We’re not just talking about the operational difficulties and mechanical effort it takes; it’s more about the driver’s safety. The risk of rollovers or accidents in certain situations is very high. For

By Madeleine Winer
Agrimax RT765 BKT