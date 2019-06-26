Business/K&M Tire
K&M Tire Acquires Cadillac Wholesale Tire

K&M Tire, Inc., headquartered in Delphos, Ohio, has purchased Cadillac Wholesale Tire, located in Cadillac, Michigan. This purchase will be effective July 15.

Cadillac Wholesale Tire was one of the Michigan’s leading distributors of passenger, light truck, truck and farm tires, K&M says.

Current Cadillac Wholesale Tire customers will be serviced by the same people with the added benefits of additional warehouses and products from K&M, the company says. K&M plans to service the majority of its new customers from Cadillac Wholesale Tire’s existing warehouse in Cadillac, Michigan.

