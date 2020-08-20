Connect with us
Schrader-Academy-Giveaway

TPMS

Schrader TPMS Academy Launches Summer Giveaway

From Aug 11 through Oct. 13, Schrader’s Facebook followers will have the opportunity to win one of two TPMS programming tool bundles.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Schrader TPMS Academy has announced a “Summer Giveaway“ contest on its North American Facebook page.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

From Aug 11 through Oct. 13, Schrader’s Facebook followers will have the opportunity to win one of two TPMS programming tool bundles. The bundle contains Schrader’s S41 programming tool and 12 of Schrader’s EZ-sensor.

The new S41 TPMS programming and diagnostic tool is capable of servicing all global vehicle platforms and includes five years of software updates, the company says.

In order to be entered for a chance to win, participants must:

  1. Register and complete Schrader Academy’s TPMS e-Training Course at www.TPMSAcademy.com with a score of 80% or higher.
    a. Must use registration code: Summer20
  2. Follow Schrader’s North American Facebook page: Schrader TPMS Solutions North America
  3. Leave a comment under the contest post on Facebook and tag three friends.

Visitors who have already completed the TPMS e-Training Course successfully with a score of 80% or higher will have the opportunity to participate in the contest by liking the company’s Facebook page and tagging three friends under the Facebook post.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

TPMS: Continental Introduces Two New TPMS Tools

TPMS: TPMS Diagnostic & Replacement Tips

TPMS: Communicating the Effectiveness of TPMS

TPMS: Honda TPMS: What You Need to Know

Advertisement

on

Schrader TPMS Academy Launches Summer Giveaway

on

KIA TPMS: Relearns & Diagnostics

on

Bartec USA Updates TPMS Tool Software

on

Preventing TPMS Sensor Damage
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Carlisle TyrFil

Carlisle TyrFil
Phone: 800-821-4147
140 Sheldon Rd., Berea OH 44017
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Changing TPMS Sensor Batteries

Understanding Toyota’s direct and indirect TPMS
TPMS-Dash-Slider TPMS-Dash-Slider

Featured

Indirect Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Making A Comeback On Some Imports

TPMS Diagnostic Strategies
Connect