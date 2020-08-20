Schrader TPMS Academy Launches Summer Giveaway

Click Here to Read More

From Aug 11 through Oct. 13, Schrader’s Facebook followers will have the opportunity to win one of two TPMS programming tool bundles. The bundle contains Schrader’s S41 programming tool and 12 of Schrader’s EZ-sensor.

The new S41 TPMS programming and diagnostic tool is capable of servicing all global vehicle platforms and includes five years of software updates, the company says.

In order to be entered for a chance to win, participants must:

Register and complete Schrader Academy’s TPMS e-Training Course at www.TPMSAcademy.com with a score of 80% or higher.

a. Must use registration code: Summer20 Follow Schrader’s North American Facebook page: Schrader TPMS Solutions North America Leave a comment under the contest post on Facebook and tag three friends.

Visitors who have already completed the TPMS e-Training Course successfully with a score of 80% or higher will have the opportunity to participate in the contest by liking the company’s Facebook page and tagging three friends under the Facebook post.