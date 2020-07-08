Connect with us

Schrader Announces Shop Stool Giveaway Winners

Tire Review Staff

Schrader has announced the winners of its Schrader Academy Shop Stool Giveaway contest, which ended June 30.

The giveaway allowed five random participants who scored above 80% on all five modules of Schrader’s TPMS e-Training Course the chance to win one of the five exclusive Schrader 175th anniversary shop stools.

“We were excited to launch this giveaway initiative for Schrader Academy TPMS e-Training participants. Congratulations to the winners: Jose Burgos – Joe’s Tires; Mark Johnson – VIP Tires & Service; Bob Azadi – First Transit; Frankie Underwood – BTS Tire & Wheel Distributors; and Jake Stuart – Technical College Student, and thank you to all participants,” says Yanick Leduc, North American Technical Team Leader.

Schrader’s TPMS e-Training is the latest addition to the Schrader Academy website. It consists of five free modules explaining the fundamentals of TPMS service.

