Historic Mile Markers on the Road of Progress: The Road to AAPEX S2E6

Babcox Media’s Joe Keene enters Iowa on his drive to AAPEX and discovers the charm of small-town America along the Lincoln Highway.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff

It’s the unexpected moments that make a trip memorable. Babcox Media’s Joe Keene, an ASE-certified technician who fixed a rare Lincoln Blackwood, enters Iowa on his drive to AAPEX and discovers the charm of small-town America along the Lincoln Highway. A standout spot is the Lincoln Highway Hotel.

The now boutique hotel, built in 1915, was a refuge for train travelers. Lowden, Iowa, served as a crossroads between the railways and the now-historic Lincoln Highway. Automobile traffic surged, bringing with it trade and travelers in need of food, shelter and gas stations. As rail transportation trends shifted and automobile travel grew, establishments like the Lincoln Highway Hotel flourished. These pathways have preserved businesses and buildings for decades.

The highlight of the historic journey through the state was a stop at Ace Autobody & Motors, a service location that prides itself on offering “service the way it used to be.” Family-owned and operated since 1982, Ace Body & Motor in Des Moines, Iowa, fields a team of ASE-certified technicians dedicated to “clean and honest auto repairs.”

Watch the video to see Keene connect with the Ace Autobody & Motors family and inspect the Lincoln Blackwood, ensuring that it’s in top shape to traverse four more states on the road to AAPEX.

Video

Identifying The Correct Alternator Pulley

The overrunning alternator decoupler pulley serves important purposes that a basic pulley cannot replicate.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff
Litens alternator

Proper part selection is crucial when repairing a vehicle to ensure optimal performance and longevity. This was the situation the technician and shop owner faced in this video when an incorrect alternator was ordered for a customer's repair. While the alternator itself may have functioned, it was missing a key component - the overrunning alternator decoupler (OAD) pulley. As the expert in the video explains, the OAD pulley serves important purposes that a basic pulley cannot replicate.

Read Full Article

