 The Lincoln Blackwood’s big service needs: The Road to AAPEX S2E4.2

A paint job, a brake system overhaul, an exhaust system setup, and gasket replacements—the Blackwood gets a makeover.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff

The automotive service story often takes longer to tell than you might anticipate. What seems like a routine job can spiral into an epic tale of root cause analysis. Once Babcox Media’s Joe Keene, an ASE-certified technician, and his team of Babcox techs, alongside Ohio Technical College professionals and students, began tending to the Lincoln Blackwood with some service TLC, they discovered its needs went beyond what we could cover in a single episode.

Like any good technician, we’re going above and beyond to bring you this extended episode, full of the nitty-gritty Blackwood service processes. A paint job, a brake system overhaul, an exhaust system setup, and gasket replacements—the Blackwood gets a makeover. The process of painting the Blackwood is meticulous and involves several stages. This isn’t just about aesthetics. A flawless paint job can also help protect the vehicle from external damages. The Lincoln Blackwood boasts disc brakes on both ends, and the team is leaving no stone unturned to ensure they function at peak efficiency. The old exhaust system laid bare on the floor tells a tale of many miles traveled. In its place, a brand-new exhaust system with catalytic converters is installed.

Watch the video to witness the captivating transformation of the Blackwood in this extended episode of Road to AAPEX.

This episode of Road to AAPEX is presented by TRW Aftermarket.

Embracing Technician Career Advancement

While not everyone may reach the top designation in their career as a service technician, the incentive to try should be present for all employees.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Continental-tech-career

Many repair shops are family-owned establishments. Heck, you might be working at one right now that follows the same tradition. Technicians in these shops are traditionally classified based on skill level, such as entry, A, B or C level, which originated in a time when basic skills and standard toolkits sufficed for most repairs.

