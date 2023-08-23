The Lincoln Blackwood’s big service needs: The Road to AAPEX S2E4.2

The automotive service story often takes longer to tell than you might anticipate. What seems like a routine job can spiral into an epic tale of root cause analysis. Once Babcox Media’s Joe Keene, an ASE-certified technician, and his team of Babcox techs, alongside Ohio Technical College professionals and students, began tending to the Lincoln Blackwood with some service TLC, they discovered its needs went beyond what we could cover in a single episode.

Like any good technician, we’re going above and beyond to bring you this extended episode, full of the nitty-gritty Blackwood service processes. A paint job, a brake system overhaul, an exhaust system setup, and gasket replacements—the Blackwood gets a makeover. The process of painting the Blackwood is meticulous and involves several stages. This isn’t just about aesthetics. A flawless paint job can also help protect the vehicle from external damages. The Lincoln Blackwood boasts disc brakes on both ends, and the team is leaving no stone unturned to ensure they function at peak efficiency. The old exhaust system laid bare on the floor tells a tale of many miles traveled. In its place, a brand-new exhaust system with catalytic converters is installed.

Watch the video to witness the captivating transformation of the Blackwood in this extended episode of Road to AAPEX.

This episode of Road to AAPEX is presented by TRW Aftermarket.