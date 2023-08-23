 A rare Lincoln Blackwood means a hunt for rare parts: The Road to AAPEX S2E3

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Video

A rare Lincoln Blackwood means a hunt for rare parts: The Road to AAPEX S2E3

To track down parts, Joe reconnects with a few aftermarket professionals who helped him restore a 33-year-old Cadillac Brougham for last year’s Road to AAPEX and scours the digital universe.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff

Three thousand three hundred and fifty-six. That’s how many Lincoln Blackwoods exist in the world. For comparison, the Ford F-150—the Blackwood’s inspiration—has spawned more than 40 million since its launch in 1948. Guess which one is harder to track down parts for? Babcox Media’s Joe Keene, an ASE-certified technician, has tracked down his fair share of elusive parts, but fixing up a Lincoln Blackwood for a cross-country drive on the Lincoln Highway to AAPEX 2023 is on another level.

Related Articles

While the Blackwood shares many components with its sibling, the Lincoln Navigator, it’s those one-of-a-kind parts that make restoration a test of wills. Need a part for the signature tonneau cover? Good luck. Hoping to replace that distinct front fascia? Better have a network of salvage yards on speed dial. Luckily, Joe has the power of the automotive aftermarket behind him.

To track down parts, Joe reconnects with a few aftermarket professionals who helped him restore a 33-year-old Cadillac Brougham for last year’s Road to AAPEX and scours the digital universe.

Watch the video above to follow Joe on his quest for the parts that will propel his 2,200-mile journey from Akron, Ohio, to Las Vegas for AAPEX 2023.

This episode of Road to AAPEX is presented by Transtar Autobody Technologies Inc.

You May Also Like

Road to AAPEX S02 Ep 1
Continental osha complient
FrancoQuickHits
Garage Studio

Embracing Technician Career Advancement

While not everyone may reach the top designation in their career as a service technician, the incentive to try should be present for all employees.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Continental-tech-career

Many repair shops are family-owned establishments. Heck, you might be working at one right now that follows the same tradition. Technicians in these shops are traditionally classified based on skill level, such as entry, A, B or C level, which originated in a time when basic skills and standard toolkits sufficed for most repairs.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
From Manual to Robots: RoboTire’s Impact on the Tire Shop Floor

We learn how RoboTire technology was designed to help technicians and what’s next for company.

By Madeleine Winer
Whats-Treading-robotire-1400x700
Sell Customers on Your Service Options, Not Price

We dive into the reasons why quality and service should take precedence over price when choosing an automotive service provider.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-sell-service-options
Identifying Weak Springs that Need to be Replaced

The constant use of springs as your customers drive causes them to wear down, highlighting noticeable performance issues.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-weak-springs
AMN Drivetime with Continental’s Travis Roffler

Learn how Travis’ passion for automotive led to his start in the industry.

By Christian Hinton
Drivetime Continental Travis Roffler

Other Posts

The Lincoln Highway Leads to Las Vegas in the Road to AAPEX Season Two

This year, the spotlight shines on the remarkable 2002 Lincoln Blackwood as it travels on a historic journey along the iconic Lincoln Highway.

By Christian Hinton
Road-To-AAPEX-S2
How Jensen Tire & Auto Gets Better Everyday

Hear from Matt, Mike and Nick Jensen about the business’s 50 years and how they’re innovating to serve today’s customers and more.

By Madeleine Winer
The Secret Behind Selling Ride Control

Proper inspection and communication with customers can make the process of selling ride control a lot easier.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-ride-control
Why Commercial Fleet Tire Sales are Up

The demand for fleet tires is on the rise thanks to expanding population, the shift in mobility trends and car- and ride-sharing fleets.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-sales-up