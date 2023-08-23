 Which Road Do We Take?: The Road to AAPEX S2E1

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Video

Which Road Do We Take?: The Road to AAPEX S2E1

Babcox Media’s Joe Keene, an ASE-certified technician, received an offer he couldn’t refuse: Find and fix a rare Lincoln Blackwood and drive it down the Lincoln Highway to AAPEX 2023.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff

Last year, the idea was simple: Find a junker, fix it up with the best from the automotive aftermarket, and drive it to Las Vegas for AAPEX 2022. This year, it’s anything but simple.

Related Articles

The automotive aftermarket is at the crossroads of change. Electric vehicles, driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicles, sustainability—it’s a shifting landscape. This year, the Big Bosses at AAPEX, Bill Hanvey, president and CEO of Auto Care Association, and Paul McCarthy, president and CEO of MEMA Aftermarket, offered a challenge. Babcox Media’s Joe Keene, an ASE-certified technician, couldn’t refuse: Find and fix a rare Lincoln Blackwood and drive it down the Lincoln Highway to AAPEX 2023.

But that’s not all.

Along the way, Joe is tasked with seeking out industry voices that can speak to the cutting-edge issues in the automotive aftermarket. So he’s brought along Babcox Media’s best and brightest to connect the automotive aftermarket’s heritage and pedigree with its latest technology and future growth. The destination may be the same, but the route is full of twists and turns.

Watch the video below to follow Joe’s hunt for the Lincoln Blackwood, babying the rare black pickup truck back to Akron, Ohio, and how he and the Babcox Media team plan to answer the biggest questions facing today’s automotive aftermarket.

This episode of Road to AAPEX is presented by AP Emissions Technologies.

You May Also Like

Road to AAPEX Season 2 Ep 2
Continental osha complient
FrancoQuickHits
Garage Studio

Embracing Technician Career Advancement

While not everyone may reach the top designation in their career as a service technician, the incentive to try should be present for all employees.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Continental-tech-career

Many repair shops are family-owned establishments. Heck, you might be working at one right now that follows the same tradition. Technicians in these shops are traditionally classified based on skill level, such as entry, A, B or C level, which originated in a time when basic skills and standard toolkits sufficed for most repairs.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
From Manual to Robots: RoboTire’s Impact on the Tire Shop Floor

We learn how RoboTire technology was designed to help technicians and what’s next for company.

By Madeleine Winer
Whats-Treading-robotire-1400x700
Sell Customers on Your Service Options, Not Price

We dive into the reasons why quality and service should take precedence over price when choosing an automotive service provider.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-sell-service-options
Identifying Weak Springs that Need to be Replaced

The constant use of springs as your customers drive causes them to wear down, highlighting noticeable performance issues.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-weak-springs
AMN Drivetime with Continental’s Travis Roffler

Learn how Travis’ passion for automotive led to his start in the industry.

By Christian Hinton
Drivetime Continental Travis Roffler

Other Posts

The Lincoln Highway Leads to Las Vegas in the Road to AAPEX Season Two

This year, the spotlight shines on the remarkable 2002 Lincoln Blackwood as it travels on a historic journey along the iconic Lincoln Highway.

By Christian Hinton
Road-To-AAPEX-S2
How Jensen Tire & Auto Gets Better Everyday

Hear from Matt, Mike and Nick Jensen about the business’s 50 years and how they’re innovating to serve today’s customers and more.

By Madeleine Winer
The Secret Behind Selling Ride Control

Proper inspection and communication with customers can make the process of selling ride control a lot easier.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-ride-control
Why Commercial Fleet Tire Sales are Up

The demand for fleet tires is on the rise thanks to expanding population, the shift in mobility trends and car- and ride-sharing fleets.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-sales-up