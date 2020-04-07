Make Our Story Your Story

Connect with us

At Babcox Media, we believe in the power of storytelling. Stories have the power to heal, to connect and to build community.

As families, companies, friends and colleagues adjust to working at home, schooling at home and taking every precaution to keep our communities safe, we can take comfort in our shared experiences.

Everyone has a story worth telling; we’re looking forward to hearing yours.

Use the hashtag #OurSharedStory when posting your experiences on social media so that our community can connect with you.

We’ve also created some fun story generators to help shape your story – tell one, tell all – and share!

Visit http://www.babcox.com/oursharedstory/.

