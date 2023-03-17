Nokian Tyres Holds Bracket-Style Pothole Challenge

Which state or province has the worst roads in North America? Nokian Tyres invites drivers to vote, then enter for a chance to win a free set of tires backed by the company’s Pothole Protection program. Between March 13 and April 14, the company is hosting a bracket-style competition between notoriously rugged states and provinces.

After voting on Nokian Tyres’ social media channels, drivers can make their case and submit photographic evidence at NokianTires.com/Potholes. Doing so will enter eligible residents of the United States and Canada to win a set of the Nokian Tyres One tire, which is reinforced with durable Aramid fibers.

Each week, Nokian Tyres will host a round of polls on its social media channels: @NokianTyresNA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. First-round matchups include:

Quebec vs. Michigan;

Alberta vs. Massachusetts;

Colorado vs. California;

Oregon vs. New York;

Nokian Tyres said it makes the pothole-resistant Nokian Tyres One at its North American factory in Dayton, Tennessee. The company also produces other all-season and all-weather products at the Dayton Factory tailored to the demands of North American drivers.

The Nokian Tyres One and the latest generations of the company’s SUV and light-truck products come with Pothole Protection. If a tire is damaged beyond repair by a pothole or road hazard, Nokian Tyres says it will replace the tire at no charge.