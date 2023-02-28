Nokian Starts Hiring Workers to Double Capacity at Dayton Plant

Nokian Tyres is now hiring workers as part of its push to double production at its North American factory in Dayton, Tennessee. The company will bring in approximately 125 new employees this year, and the majority of hiring will take place in March through May, Nokian said.

Nokian Tyres is also hiring team members to serve in the following areas: Quality, Maintenance, Logistics and Information technology.

Nokian announced in January that it aims to produce as many as four million tires per year in Dayton by 2024. In the process, it will exceed its initial commitment of 400 employees by growing its workforce to around 475 team members.

The company is also building a 600,000-tire warehouse on the factory’s campus. The facility will join the company’s nine-warehouse network throughout the U.S. and Canada and will serve a growing volume of customers in the sun belt. The company plans to bring the warehouse online by mid-2024.

Nokian Tyres opened its Dayton Factory in 2019 and began producing tires for commercial sale in early 2020. The company is adding equipment inside the factory’s existing footprint that will enable it to double the production of all-season and all-weather tires at the facility. The expansion will also allow Nokian Tyres to add light truck tires to the Dayton Factory’s product mix in 2023.

Candidates can apply at NokianTires.com/DaytonFactory.