 Nokian Starts Hiring Workers to Double Capacity at Dayton Plant

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Nokian Starts Hiring Workers to Double Capacity at Dayton Plant

The company will bring in approximately 125 new employees this year.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer

Nokian Tyres is now hiring workers as part of its push to double production at its North American factory in Dayton, Tennessee. The company will bring in approximately 125 new employees this year, and the majority of hiring will take place in March through May, Nokian said.

Related Articles

Nokian Tyres is also hiring team members to serve in the following areas: Quality, Maintenance, Logistics and Information technology.

Nokian announced in January that it aims to produce as many as four million tires per year in Dayton by 2024. In the process, it will exceed its initial commitment of 400 employees by growing its workforce to around 475 team members.

The company is also building a 600,000-tire warehouse on the factory’s campus. The facility will join the company’s nine-warehouse network throughout the U.S. and Canada and will serve a growing volume of customers in the sun belt. The company plans to bring the warehouse online by mid-2024.

Nokian Tyres opened its Dayton Factory in 2019 and began producing tires for commercial sale in early 2020. The company is adding equipment inside the factory’s existing footprint that will enable it to double the production of all-season and all-weather tires at the facility. The expansion will also allow Nokian Tyres to add light truck tires to the Dayton Factory’s product mix in 2023.

Candidates can apply at NokianTires.com/DaytonFactory.

You May Also Like

Cheryl Gossard K&M President
Tire Pros mobile tire service van
Forbes best employers for women michelin.continental
News

Yokohama Tire Mourns Employee Killed at Mississippi Plant

The employee was shot in the parking lot of the facility and later passed away.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Yokohama-Tire-Manufacturing-Mississippi-plant-

An employee at Yokohama Tire Manufacturing Mississippi in West Point, Mississippi was shot in the parking lot of the facility Feb. 22 at approximately 7:15 a.m. local time. At around 8:30 a.m. the employee was rushed to the hospital and died. The suspected shooter left the YTMM campus after the incident and the investigation is ongoing, Yokohama said.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Yokohama Rubber Magokoro Fund Supports Earthquake Relief Efforts

Yokohama Rubber’s Magokoro Fund will donate to Turkey-Syria relief efforts.

By Christian Hinton
Rubber Birch Bark Innovation Wins Nokian Sustainability Challenge

The winner of the challenge received a monetary prize as well as the opportunity to explore a business or development partnership with Nokian.

By Christian Hinton
New York Camso Plant Integrates into Michelin Network

The Plattsburgh, New York plant produces powersports and construction rubber track systems and employs more than 225 people.

By Madeleine Winer
Camso Plattsburgh plant Michelin
Gallery: 2023 Off-the-Road Tire Conference

A look at the sights and faces at this year’s 2023 OTR Tire Conference in Tucson, Arizona.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear-tire-OTR

Other Posts

Yokohama Expands Passenger Tire Capacity at India Plant

Yokohama’s increased passenger car tire capacity will come out of its Visakhapatnam Plant in eastern India.

By Madeleine Winer
Yokohama India plant
Belle Tire Acquires 18 Tireman Auto Service Center Stores

Belle Tire said the acquisition will enable the company to better service all of northwest Ohio.

By Madeleine Winer
Belle Tire storefront
Yokohama Tire’s Display at TMC to Feature New Products

The upcoming TMC show will feature new tires in Yokohama’s commercial tire product line.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama new lineup
Monro Acquires Five Stores Spanning Iowa and Illinois

Monro has added QC Auto Service and Muscatine Tire & Auto stores in Iowa and Illinois.

By Madeleine Winer
Monro Muffler Brake