Mohawk Lifts Releases Two New Lift Models

Mohawk Lifts has released two new lift models: the ML-220, a 20,000-lb.-capacity two-post lift; and a vertical rise lift ranging in capacity from 33,000-99,000 lbs.

The model ML-220 is designed with three-stage arms, can lift medium-duty work trucks and retract to service short wheelbase vehicles. With direct-drive, all-hydraulic lifting system and no overhead cable covers, the company says the ML-220 ensures techs can fully lift high-profile vehicles.

The ML-220 comes with Mohawk Lift’s 25-year warranty and includes full sets of truck adaptors for servicing all vehicles.

The Mohawk Vertical Rise Lift model VRL ranges in capacity from 33,000 to 99,000 lbs. The vertical lifts are available in runway lengths from 23- to 48-ft. long with the lift available in surface, flush or recessed mount versions.

The vertical lift comes with options such as rolling wheels free jacks, track lighting or galvanized versions for wash bay applications.