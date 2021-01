Meyle-PD has released a new cabin air filter with impregnated activated carbon, which the company says offers protection against NOx and fine dust.

Filtered NOx is permanently bound in the filter material as a salt and is never released again, even when disposed of, the company says.

Meyle-PD says other highlights of the product include a high filter efficiency and a high capture of fine dust, making the filter suitable for large cities.