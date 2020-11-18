If you look around your trading area, you’ll see that your competition is often larger and better resourced than it was a decade ago. Today, it’s an uncomfortable fact of life in the tire business—you’re either growing or you’re dying.

There, I said it. Is your business growing? I hope so.

Now, growing your business doesn’t necessarily mean adding locations (although it could certainly include that). The pace of acquisitions among all segments of the aftermarket continues to accelerate. Within the tire dealer market, acquisitions of all sizes continue to occur: Private equity firms are taking a close look at the tire dealer market as a sound investment and other tire dealers, both private and public, are actively acquiring stores.

Even if you’re not adding locations, your business should still be growing—changing with the times and continually adding value.

When your business is growing, you are looking for opportunities to learn new ideas, improve how you do things, contribute to your community and, generally, make things a little bit better. Conversely, when you are not doing any of these things, you are stagnating, and, in effect, slowly becoming less valuable to your customers and community. Your business is dying.

These are challenging times and it could be easy to get complacent. Instead of taking that path, we suggest that all businesses (including our own!) use this time to take an outside-in look at the business. What parts of your business need improvement? Do you need to do any training for your employees? What do you need to do to promote your business? What else is necessary so you can thrive and flourish? What services can you add or promote? Are the brands you carry bringing value? Is your distribution network sound?